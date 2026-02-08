'This is all about passion:' Naples car show attracts people from across the world

NAPLES, Fla. — Thousands of people and hundreds of luxury cars lined Fifth Avenue in Naples on Saturday for the annual Cars on 5th event, drawing visitors from across the world.

Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Bugattis filled downtown as organizers estimated around 20,000 people attended the charitable car show.

“Just very special cars," said Tom O’Riordan, president of the Naples Automotive Experience. "We’re blessed to be able to show them to people here.”

One of those special cars is a 1924 Hispano-Suiza that won the 2026 Pebble Beach best in show car.

This year's show raises money for Habitat for Humanity in Collier County. The event has raised $8 million over the last eight years, O'Riordan said, including $2.9 million for St. Mathews House last year.

The show started with just 20 cars. Organizers said around 750 vehicles participated in this year's show.

That includes Phillip Andre's Ferrari GTCR Luco. Andre, who lives in Chicago, said he loves coming to Cars on Fifth. He celebrated in true Naples fashion on Saturday, handing out champagne and caviar from the trunk of his car. .

"You know this is all about passion, this is about community and about all the things we love," Andre said. "Which is champagne, caviar, truffles, and life liberty and the pursuit of bubbles."

Stephanie Santoro traveled to the show with her 8-year-old son Paxton, who said he's a 'big' car guy.

"I just think they're cool, seeing all the big fancy cars," Paxton said. "And how fast they go. It's just really interesting."

"I'm not so much a car person," said Stephanie, who traveled to the show from Fort Myers.

"But he loves cars," Stephanie said. "This is like a dream for him, to get to walk down the street and see all his favorite cars in one setting. He's absolutely loving it, which makes me very happy."

The festival concludes with a rally on Sunday, O'Riordan said.

