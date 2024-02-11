Watch Now
"The house shook," people who live near I-75 say they felt the deadly Naples plane crash

Posted at 10:03 PM, Feb 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-10 22:03:17-05

NAPLES, Fla — People who live close to where the plane crashed said they saw deputies pull up to the plane engulfed in flames.

Kelly Alzamora lives off Painted Leaf Road which leads up to I-75 northbound.

She said, “The neighbors started coming down because everybody heard it. They felt the houses shake. I mean the house shook.”

Alzamora and her family said, they originally thought the boom was a blown tire since they often hear them with their home close to the interstate.

But this time, Alzamora went outside and took this video when she walked out the door as black smoke filled the sky and sirens blared.

Another viewer sent Fox 4 photos of the scattered debris.

They also shared a video they took from the open hole in the interstate’s sound barrier wall, fire still burning and crews trying to put out the fire.

Alzamora said her neighbors gathered at the end of the block and watched the scene unfold in silence.

“It’s just amazing that it wasn't worse than what it was. I think the pilot deserves a lot of credit for what he did,” Alzamora said.

 

