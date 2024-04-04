TEXT MESSAGE ARREST: Naples man accused of text-threatening previous co-worker

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Police Department has arrested a person accused of sending threatening texts to a former co-worker.

Police say they arrested Christian Gutierrez, 24, after he allegedly said he wanted to kill the victim.

Officers say they were dispatched on Wednesday, April 3, to the business on U.S. 41 North.

Police say Gutierrez stated he was on his way to that location.

Following a county-wide alert, an attempt to contact Gutierrez, and a perimeter setup surrounding the business, police received notice of an intoxicated male trying to illegally enter a residence.

Gutierrez was identified as the suspect, arrested and charged with Electronic Threats to Kill or Cause Bodily Harm - a 2nd Degree Felony.