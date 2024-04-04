Watch Now
TEXT MESSAGE ARREST: Naples man accused of text-threatening previous co-worker

Police say they arrested Christian Gutierrez, 24, after he allegedly said he wanted to kill the victim.
Naples Police Department
Posted at 12:45 PM, Apr 04, 2024
NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Police Department has arrested a person accused of sending threatening texts to a former co-worker.

Officers say they were dispatched on Wednesday, April 3, to the business on U.S. 41 North.

Police say Gutierrez stated he was on his way to that location.

Following a county-wide alert, an attempt to contact Gutierrez, and a perimeter setup surrounding the business, police received notice of an intoxicated male trying to illegally enter a residence.

Gutierrez was identified as the suspect, arrested and charged with Electronic Threats to Kill or Cause Bodily Harm - a 2nd Degree Felony.

