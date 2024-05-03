SUV crashes into Naples restaurant, no injuries

A popular Naples restaurant will be closed for some time, after an SUV slammed into the side of the building Friday morning.

Naples Fire Rescue Department says there were no injuries reported.

Naples Fire Rescue

The owners of Pastrami Dan’s Restaurant, located on the 500 block of Tamiami Trail in Naples, posted on Facebook they will be “closed until further notice due to building damage!”

Pictures shared by the department show a red SUV collided with the building and shattered part of the wall.

Naples Fire Rescue

The SUV made it partially inside the building before coming to a stop.

The images show major damage to the wall and glass.

There’s no word on what caused the crash or how long the restaurant will be closed.