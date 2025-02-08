START YOUR ENGINES! Naples Automotive Experience Underway

The 21st annual Naples Automotive Experience is underway!

Tonight's Jetport Reception marked the fourth of five events during the 3-day Experience. The British 1960s-themed evening included a showcase of some of the world’s most exotic cars, jets, planes and helicopters.

Saturday's Cars on 5th in downtown Naples concludes the Naples Automotive Experience. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 8. More than 750 cars, including 170 Ferraris, featured cars also include Ford GTs through the years, the Porsche 356, and other exotic, vintage and muscle cars that will be exhibited along 5th Avenue South. The Ben Allen Band will perform at the event. General admission advance tickets are $40 at the gate. Admission for children, ages four to 15, is $10. Children three and under are free with paid adult admission.

One of the leading car show events in the United States, Naples Automotive Experience is presented by the Naples Chapter of Ferrari Club of America. Event proceeds benefit St. Matthew’s House and the non-profit organization’s mission to provide food, shelter and services to those experiencing food insecurity, homelessness or addiction recovery in Southwest Florida. Last year the event raised nearly $1.7 million for St. Matthew’s House and the men, women and children served by the non-profit organization.

“We are honored to continue working in partnership with St. Matthew’s House to support the life-changing services they provide to our neighbors in need,” notes Ferrari Club of America President Tom O’Riordan. “We thank the City of Naples and the generous sponsors and attendees who support St. Matthew’s House by participating in Naples Automotive Experience.”