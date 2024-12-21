Series of crashes closes I-75 near Pine Ridge Road

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Parts of I-75 northbound in Collier County were shut down Saturday morning after two crashes overnight near mm108 Pine Ridge Road.

The Collier County Sheriff's office says the first crash occurred just before 2:30am involving two vehicles with those involved receiving minor injuries.

While clearing the first crash, a second crash occurred involving a Collier County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle, FDOT Road Ranger, and road maintenance truck.

We are working to confirm with Florida Highway Patrol to confirm details on the second crash. We will bring that to you, here on Fox4now.com.