NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Public Schools says a roof fire on the campus of East Naples Middle School early Thursday morning has canceled school for Thursday, February 22nd.

CCPS says the fire was contained to just one area of campus, but Greater Naples Fire Rescue has determined that it is not safe to occupy the building as of Thursday.

The closure only impacts East Naples Middle School.

CCPS says it will advise about school on Friday by 6:00 P.M. on Thursday.