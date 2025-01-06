Red Tide at Naples Pier, three other Collier County beaches

NAPLES, Fla — The Department of Health in Collier County released a health alert on Monday for several county beaches, because of red tide.

The county says tests revealed medium levels of red tide near Barefoot Beach State Preserve, Vanderbilt Beach, and Seagate.

It says it found low levels of red tide at the Naples Pier.

The water samples were taken January 2.

The DOH released the following advice:



Look for informational signage posted at most public beaches and/or check current water quality status at Protecting Florida Together.

Do not wade or swim in or around red tide. Red tide can cause skin irritation, rashes, and burning/sore eyes.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and fresh water if you have had recent contact with red tide, especially if your skin is easily irritated.

Remain cautious and stay away from this location, especially if you have chronic respiratory conditions.

Residents living in beach areas are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner. Make sure the air conditioner filter is maintained according to manufacturer's specifications.

Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish or distressed or dead fish from this location. If caught alive and healthy, finfish are safe to eat as long as they are filleted, and the guts are discarded. Rinse fillets with tap or bottled water.

Red tide can cause illness and death of other animals, such as pets and livestock. Keep animals away and out of the water and sea life and away from dead marine life. If your pet swims in waters with red tide, wash them with soap and water as soon as possible.

Red tide is caused by high concentrations of a toxin-producing dinoflagellate called Karenia brevis (K. brevis), a type of microscopic algae found in the Gulf of Mexico. Red tide typically forms naturally offshore, commonly in late summer or early fall, and is carried into coastal waters by winds and currents. At high enough concentrations, K. brevis can discolor water and give it a red or brown hue.

K. brevis produces potent neurotoxins (brevotoxins) that can be harmful to the humans, pets, fish, and wildlife. Wind and wave action can break open K. brevis cells and release toxins into the air. People can experience varying degrees of eye, skin, and respiratory irritation from red tide. Sensitive individuals (children, the elderly, those who are immunocompromised, and those who have chronic respiratory conditions) may be at risk of experiencing more severe symptoms.