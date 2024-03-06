Police believe missing Naples woman is with a man accused of elderly exploitation

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Police need your help finding 79-year-old Carole Ann Nerone. Police say she might be with an unknown man suspected of elderly exploitation.

According to a police spokesperson, they do not believe the man is a family member, but rather a stranger.

Nerone's family reported her missing on March 6. The woman suffers from dementia and could be in a silver Mercedes with Florida license plate CNFN.

She was last seen wearing blue capris, a black shirt and carrying a brown purse.

If you have see Nerone or the car, contact Naples Police immediately at 239-213-4844 and reference case number #24-0002297.