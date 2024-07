NAPLES, Fla. — A plane made an emergency landing at the Naples Airport on Monday, a spokesperson confirmed to Fox 4.

Around noon, a pilot was taking off from the airport in their small Bonanza. When the pilot was about 100 feet in the air, an engine light came on.

The spokesperson said the landing gear would not open as the pilot tried to land, so it landed on its belly at the end of the runway.

Crews are working to move the plane.

The pilot was the only person on board and was not hurt.