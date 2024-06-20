'PINKY PROMISE': Man guilty of molesting child; making them promise not to tell

NAPLES, Fla. — On Wednesday, following a three-day trial in Collier County, a Naples man has been found guilty of one count of lewd or lascivious molestation.

An investigation into Matthew Edward Zink started when a child told a family member about being molested by the 49-year-old.

The adult then told a Youth Relations deputy at the victim's elementary school.

An investigation revealed several incidents occurred over several months in 2021.

Zink made the victim "pinky promise" not to tell anyone after sexually molesting them.

He would also buy the victim toys after the incidents.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 22, 2024.

