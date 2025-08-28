Palm bronzing disease threatens Florida's iconic trees

NAPLES, Fla. — Florida's iconic palm trees are under attack from a deadly disease that has already spread to more than half the state's counties, threatening millions of dollars worth of trees along major highways and in residential areas.

Palm bronzing disease has been recorded in 36 of Florida's 67 counties, according to Brian Galligan, vice president of horticulture at the Naples Botanical Garden.

"If you drive up I-75 and look at the DOT roadsides, there is millions of dollars in dead palms. And if that comes here, we need to really be aware," Galligan said.

The disease affects at least 20 species of palms, but experts warn the threat could grow significantly as it spreads south into areas with greater palm biodiversity.

"It affects at least 20 something species of palms, but as it comes further south, its host range is going to go up tremendously. Because we have much more biodiversity of palms in this area," Galligan said.

How the disease spreads

Unlike other palm diseases, bronzing is transmitted by a small insect called a leafhopper that feeds on the tree's sap.

"It can then transport, transmit that disease to another palm," Galligan said.

The disease progresses rapidly once a tree becomes infected. Symptoms include lower leaves turning brown and drooping fronds that give the palm an unhealthy appearance.

"It only takes a couple of months until you see total decline and the entire bud, or canopy head of the palm will fall off. So, it could be quite dangerous," Galligan said.

What homeowners should do

If residents suspect their palm trees are infected, Galligan recommends contacting the local University of Florida Agricultural Extension office for testing.

"If you see symptoms, which is lower leaves start to brown, drooping fronds, just looking at the palm and saying that doesn't look healthy — take a sample, have your landscaper take a sample. Send that to University of Florida and for a couple of bucks they will tell you what you have," Galligan said.

If bronzing disease is confirmed, experts recommend removing the infected tree to prevent further spread.

Treatment options limited and expensive

Currently, only one treatment exists for palm bronzing disease, and it requires significant ongoing investment. The treatment involves drilling into the palm and injecting an antibiotic-like substance into the trunk.

"That will stop it from getting infected, but you are talking every four months, for years on end. That's a lot of work," Galligan said.

