OPA! Greekfest has kicked off at St. Katherine in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Greekfest 2024 is back at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Naples.

The event brings in tons of people each year to enjoy what the Greek culture.

"We have live Greek music, we have the dance group that will be performing throughout the day," said Bessie Giannakakis, a spokesperson for Greekfest.

The festival will also feature 13 vendors selling European artwork, Greek imports and gifts.

Along with the entertainment, of course, people also come for the food.

Greekfest is offering fresh lamb, baklava, shrimp santorini, saganaki and much more.

If you do not have time to stop at the festival, there's another option for you to grab food.

"You can easily come in, drive right in and in a minute or less we’ll be able to take your order and get you some fresh food for you to take home to you and your family," said Steven Betzios, in charge of the drive-thru at Greekfest.

Beyond the food, they will also offer church tours throughout the day.

"It offers an opportunity for people to get to know a little bit more about the Orthodox heritage," Giannakakis said.

A big event like this has an extremely special meaning to Giannakakis and Betzios.

"It means so much to me. It brings me back to my childhood, so it’s really about the traditions, the food and really sharing that with the community," Giannakakis explained.

"Most of us are actually first and second generation Greek," Betzios said. "We were all born here, so to carry those traditions forward, this is for you guys."

Greekfest is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 2 and 3. On Feb. 4, it's open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission is $5 and kids 12 and under are free.

A portion of the proceeds go to St. Katherine AGAPE Charities, Barbara’s Friends-Golisano Children’s Hospital Cancer Center, St. Matthew’s House and Habitat for Humanity.

For more information, click here.