New details in deadly child choking incident involving Naples student

NAPLES, Fla. — FOX 4 has obtained an incident report detailing a choking incident at Laurel Oaks Elementary School on October 17 - told from the perspective of the youth relations deputy on duty.

The deputy says she was called to the cafeteria in response to a medical emergency.

Once in the cafeteria, her statement says she found the student lying motionless.

A nurse's aide was seen with a Life Vac in hand - frantically stating that "It's not working".

The deputy called for EMS, and says she performed the Heimlich Maneuver; however, the student was not conscious and not breathing.

An AED was retrieved, the principal was notified, and multiple staff members assisted with chest compressions.

EMS arrived on scene and took over emergency care.

The student was taken to NCH-North for further treatment.