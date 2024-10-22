Death investigation underway after child chokes at Naples elementary school

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Public Schools has confirmed that a child has died.

While CCPS did not confirm how the child died, the North Collier Fire District has confirmed that they responded to a "child choking incident" at Laurel Oak Elementary in Naples last Thursday around noon.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office has confirmed with Fox 4's Kaitlin Knapp that a death investigation is now underway at the school.

In a statement to F ox4, a representative from Collier County Public Schools expressed the following:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our Collier County Public Schools (CCPS) students. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to their family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss. CCPS is committed to providing support and resources to our school community during this difficult time."

Collier County Public Schools cannot disclose medical information regarding students.

Here is what they told us:

"As a matter of practice across the District, all Collier County Public Schools have emergency response teams, composed of staff who are trained to deal with emergency situations. Health care services are provided at all CCPS sites. Additionally, each District school site has multiple devices to assist staff, students, and visitors in the event of an emergency."

You can read a redacted letter to families at Laurel Oak Elementary here: