NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — With the new school year approaching, more than 100 seniors at Vi at Bentley Village are helping students in Lee and Collier counties start the year with the supplies they need — all through a long-standing tradition known as "Operation Backpack."

On Thursday, residents gathered to pack over 260 backpacks with school essentials like crayons, pencils, and notebooks. The effort is part of a 14-year tradition at the senior living community.

Naples seniors pack 250+ backpacks for families in need before school starts

“School supplies have gotten so expensive — this is our way to help the community,” said Nancy Sorboro, a Bentley Village resident and chair of the lifestyle committee.

This year, residents raised over $8,000 to purchase school supplies, with staff at Vi at Bentley Village helping organize and transport the items to the clubhouse for the annual event.

"It's something everyone looks forward to every year," said a staff member.

The packed bags will be distributed to local nonprofits including Grace Place, Youth Haven, the Guadalupe Center, and New Horizons of Southwest Florida. From there, they’ll go directly to underserved families.

“The residents love coming out,” Sorboro said. “It’s a huge project — one of our biggest of the year — and their way of giving back," she added.