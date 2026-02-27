Naples school bus crash: Two people injured

NAPLES, Fla — Two people were injured in a school bus crash in Naples on Friday, according to the Greater Naples Fire Rescue District.

The crash happened at the intersection of E. Tamiami Trail and Sandpiper Drive.

Investigators say two children were on the school bus, but they were not injured. Neither was the driver.

The fire department says two people were in the vehicle that crashed with the bus. Both adults were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Greater Naples Fire Rescue District says the bus driver was not at fault in the crash.

