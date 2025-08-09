NAPLES, Fla. — Several high-end restaurants in Naples are temporarily lowering some of their prices to raise money for charity.

WATCH: One manager explains why his Naples restaurant participates:

Naples restaurants offer discounted meals to raise money for nonprofit

17 restaurants in downtown Naples are offering discounted meals as part of the 'Flavors of Fifth' program. $1 from every meal goes to nonprofit Beverly's Angels, according to Meg Stepanian, executive director of the Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District.

The charity uses the money to buy personalized gifts for Naples business employees around Christmas as part of it's 'Dear Santa' program. Business owners nominate outstanding employees to participate.

The gifts aren't just for employees of Fifth Avenue businesses. Any employees of participating Naples businesses are eligible.

“The more we’re able to do for her organization....the more she can do for our entire community,” Stepanian said.

This is Flavor of Fifth Avenue's second year. Last year, 10 restaurants raised $12,000. Stepanian said she expects the program to raise even more this year.

One restaurant manager says it helps drive more business during slower summer months.

"We pride ourselves on trying to give all of our employees extra shifts whenever possible," said Luigi Cancellaro, a manager at Trulucks." So with this Flavors on Fifth, it really helps create more business for us."

The program runs through Aug. 28.

Here is a list of participating restaurants:

- Aqua, 862 5th Avenue South

- Bha! Bha! Persian Bistro, 865 5th Avenue South

- Bistro 821, 821 5th Avenue South

- Caffé Milano, 800 5th Avenue South

- Chops City Grill, 837 5th Avenue South

- Del Mar Naples, 494 5th Avenue South

- The French Brasserie Rustique, 365 5th Avenue South

- Keewaydin's on Fifth, 711 5th Avenue South

- Le Colonial, 457 5th Avenue South

- LoLa 41 Naples, 560 9th Street South

- Ocean Prime, 699 5th Avenue South

- Ottimo on 5th - Cucina & Bar, 409 5th Avenue South

- Pazzo! Cucina Italiana, 853 5th Avenue South

- Sails Restaurant, 301 5th Avenue South

- Trulucks, 698 4th Avenue South

- Osteria Tulia, 466 5th Avenue South

- Vergina, 700 5th Avenue South

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.