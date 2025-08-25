NAPLES, Fla. — Cracker Barrel’s new logo is drawing mixed reactions across the country, including in Naples, after the longtime restaurant chain unveiled a modern redesign and later apologized to customers.

The company’s updated logo removes its trademark barrel and the image of “Uncle Hershel,” a fixture for decades, in favor of a simpler look. The change has sparked backlash online and among some longtime customers.

WATCH AS DINERS IN NAPLES VOICE MIXED REACTIONS TO THE NEW CRACKER BARREL LOGO:

Naples residents react to Cracker Barrel logo controversy as company apologizes

“I don’t like it. I wish that they would keep it the way that it is,” said Jack Graeve, a customer in Naples. "The whole time it was meant to be this old country store and now that's changing," he added.

Others have been more accepting. One person on a Naples Facebook page wrote, “Why don’t we just leave people alone. Leave companies alone. When did we become so judgmental?”

In the days after the announcement, Cracker Barrel’s stock shed nearly $100 million in market value.

Fox 4 Now

Gina Tran, an associate professor of marketing at Florida Gulf Coast University, said consumer attachment to familiar logos often fuels strong reactions.

“Consumers have a lot of emotional attachment, and nostalgia,” Tran said. “It’s not just about drawing attention. They’re trying to reach a different demographic. In an effort to reach a younger audience — a broader target market — they went with a sleeker, modern design.”

Tran added that while companies must evolve, the most successful rebrands tend to happen gradually, giving customers time to adjust.

In a statement Monday, Cracker Barrel said partly, “We know we won’t always get everything right the first time, but we’ll keep testing, learning, and listening to our guests and employees.”

Fox 4 News

The restaurant chain reiterated to customers that its values haven’t changed.

The statement added ,"At the end of the day, our promise is simple: you’ll always find comfort, community, and country hospitality here at Cracker Barrel. Uncle Herschel wouldn’t have wanted it any other way."