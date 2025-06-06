Naples Pridefest drag show must be indoors, appeals court rules

A federal appeals court has ruled Naples Pride must hold any drag show performances indoors.

The 7th annual Naples Pridefest is scheduled for Saturday in Cambier Park.

Naples Pride wins court battle over Pridefest restrictions

The ruling from the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit found the city of Naples can limit drag performances to being indoors and adults only.

“Naples Pride will not be substantially injured by a stay because it can hold the drag performance under the same two permit conditions that applied to the last two performances, in 2023 and 2024,” the court said in a ruling.

The Friday afternoon ruling came after months of legal battles between Naples Pride and the city of Naples.

In a statement, Naples Pride said the ruling from the appeals court "pauses a thorough 49-page lower court ruling that clearly found Naples’ restrictions infringed on free speech, and barred the city from enforcing them. Despite this ruling, our lawsuit continues."

The organization stresses the event will continue Saturday at Cambier Park.

"Pridefest will go on as planned this Saturday at Cambier Park. Naples Pride and the ACLU of Florida invite you to bring your flags, your laughter, your joy, your truth, your friends, and your full self. Because no matter what anyone says: Pride is happening. Pride is joyful. Pride belongs here — and so do you."