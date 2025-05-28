Naples Pride wins court battle over Pridefest restrictions

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Pride will be allowed to host its drag show outdoors and without age restrictions at Pridefest 2025 after a federal court denied the City of Naples' attempt to reimpose limitations.

The city had tried to force the drag performance indoors and ban anyone under 18 from attending.

Naples Pride challenged these restrictions as violations of the first amendment, arguing they were based on the content and viewpoint of the performance.

The court previously granted a preliminary injunction against the city's restrictions, and now has denied the city's request to stay that ruling.

In its decision, the court found the city failed to show it would suffer irreparable harm without the restrictions. In fact, the Naples Police Department had previously stated it could safely manage the event with an outdoor performance.

The court also rejected the city's argument that Naples Pride waited too long to file its lawsuit.

According to court documents, the judge determined that all four factors considered in such cases weighed against granting the stay, noting that first amendment violations, even temporary ones, constitute serious harm.

Pridefest 2025 is scheduled for June 7 at Cambier Park in downtown Naples.