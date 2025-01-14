Naples Pride says the city is trying to charge them more for its 2025 festival

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Pride is, once again, asking for Naples City Council to approve its permit for Pride Fest. However, they say the city is trying to charge them nearly triple the amount they paid last year.
"It really is just a day to celebrate love and inclusivity and diversity," said Callahan Soldavini, a Naples Pride board member.
The organization not only hopes to have June 7th's festival at Cambier Park, but to bring the drag shows back on stage.
"It’s vital that we have our drag performances occur on stage, in public, not hidden in the shadows or the dark because that’s what really the heart of a pride celebration is," Soldavini explained.
In 2023 it was moved inside because of a law that banned children from drag shows. However, the law was ruled unconstitutional, so Naples Pride plans to bring the performers back outside.
The City quoted them a security price of $44,000, and Soldavini calls that a price tag on free speech.
"We can't take away from our non-profit 501(c)(3) mission that provides services to the community in order to pay for something that isn't based on something that is clear, subjective criteria," she said.
She says they paid about $16,000 last year.
In the council agenda, the City claims they're concerned with a potential of increased security risks related to changes with entertainment in the park. Staff says it might need security not only from Naples Police, but Collier County deputies and other agencies.
"We are absolutely here to keep this festival safe and to pay the same fees that all other events pay based on a specific objective criteria," Soldavini said.
Naples Police told Fox 4 in a statement that the officer rate is based on the size of the event, traffic control, if alcohol is served and more.
They said the hourly cost for Pride is the same as other events, like the Christmas Tree Lighting.
However, Soldavini says she filed a public records request and found Pride is being charged $10 more per hour compared to the lighting for officers. They're also adding the SWAT team to Pride's event.
"What we are asking is to be treated fairly," she said.
Naples Police went on the say:
Any claim that the costs presented to the Pride organizers are disproportionate is patently false. The facts are that the cost is the cost, regardless of who the organizer is….so, the staffing level and cost merely reflect market cost for staff and the reality of the world we all share.
"Safety at our event is of the utmost importance to us," Soldavini said.
Naples Pride says it will be at the City Council meeting Wednesday morning to discuss the permit and lowering the price.
Read NPD's full statement below:
The Naples Police Department plans and executes operational plans for all permitted special events regardless of the size of the event to a national standard to ensure the safety of all in attendance. The operational plans incorporate best practices from several widely accepted law enforcement entities including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), US Department of Justice (US-DOJ), the National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA), International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the National Incident Management System (NIMS), and others. We staff personnel and equipment based on the following criteria:
- Risk/Threat Assessments
- Real time intelligence/current events in the country/world
- Venue size, location, and capability/capacity
- Potential for conflict or protests (political/controversial issues)
- Expected attendee crowd size
- Event particulars (i.e. night/day, alcohol involved, street closures etc.)
The hourly officer rate for contract duty events/details (non-City of Naples events) is one of two set amounts- one for small-scale events and one for large-scale or holiday/last minute events. The determination for which amount applies depends on a fixed set of qualifications (traffic control required, alcohol availability, attendee volume, etc.) in addition to deployment of department assets and equipment for the particular event. Bottom line is that the hourly cost presented to the Pride event organizers is the same hourly rate provided to all event coordinators of similar size/scope (Cars on 5th, 3rd Street Christmas Tree Lighting, 5th Avenue South Long Table, Naples Art Association Art Fairs, etc.).
Any claim that the costs presented to the Pride organizers are disproportionate is patently false. The facts are that the cost is the cost, regardless of who the organizer is. If we have learned anything in regard to recent events over the years it is that acts of violence occur in public places, the most recent example being the tragedy in New Orleans, and security is paramount. It has been the mandate of Chief Dominguez, that as an agency, we increase our readiness, training, and preparation to bring all our security events up to a national level. The staffing levels, assets utilized, equipment deployed, and costs associated related to large scale events reflect this perspective. So, the staffing level and cost merely reflect market cost for staff and the reality of the world we all share.