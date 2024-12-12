Naples Pride is launching a new and affordable mental health program

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Pride is launching a new mental health program to address what they say is a growing need.

"We just saw this intense need for one-on-one private mental health counseling," said Callhan Solodavini, a board member with Naples Pride.

The program will be based on a person's income. Naples Pride will pay up to 10 sessions with a Culturally Competent Licensed Therapist.

"The whole goal of this program, our mental health collaborative, is so that we can help people in the community get to healthy spaces where they accept and celebrate themselves," she said.

They have 10 therapists on board, which Solodavini says was a challenge.

"The few therapists we did that wanted to work with us were really excited, but they were so overwhelmed, because there's so few of them," she said.

The Center has seen a need in both children and seniors.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, there's strong evidence the LGBTQ community is at a higher risk for experiencing mental health conditions.

"There's just a lack of culturally competent providers, and there's a fear of being misunderstood or judged by mental health providers. So we want to remove those barriers," Solodavini said.

Along with the sessions, there are workshops for people who might thrive in a group setting.

The program is set to launch on Jan. 1, and more information will soon be on their website.

"This is an urgent need and we need to fill that need in our community just to make it a better, safer, more inclusive, more welcoming place to live," Solodavini said.