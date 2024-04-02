Naples men arrested for allegedly climbing on top of a crane to party

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Police arrested two men found partying on top of a crane Saturday night.

According to police, someone called 911 about two people trespassing on a construction site near Gulfshore Boulevard North and Golf Drive. A witness told police they saw two people jump the fence. When police got to the area, officers heard loud music and yelling from the top of a crane.

Police say they climbed a fence to get into the construction site and found 19-year-old Jack Hoaglund and 19-year-old William House at the top of the crane.

Officers told them to come down, and the men did. They were arrested for misdemeanor trespassing.