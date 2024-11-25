Naples city employee fired after embezzlement investigation

NAPLES, Fla. — A City of Naples has fired an employee following embezzlement allegations.

According to the city's Human Resources department, they conducted an administrative investigation, which led to the termination.

Now, the Naples Police Department is involved and they are working on a criminal investigation.

A letter was first given to Fox 4's Dominga Murray, Naples City Council, the City Manager, and the City Finance Director when the allegations came to light.

It claims a city worker used a city issued credit card, to spend thousands of your tax dollars to buy items that he used for his personal business.

It also claims the worker re-sold some of the items, and kept the money for himself.

In a statement, a spokesperson previously said, "The city of Naples is aware of allegations related to embezzlement, questionable purchases, and missing items involving a city employee. The city is in the process of finalizing a thorough investigation and exercising appropriate due diligence to ensure all aspects of the matter are addressed."

Fox 4 has reached out to police about the investigation.

"That individual was terminated by City of Naples officials earlier today following the completion of an administrative investigation. An active criminal investigation is ongoing as of today however, no arrests have been made as a result."