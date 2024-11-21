City of Naples investigates worker for alleged embezzlement

NAPLES, Fla. — The City of Naples confirmed to FOX 4 on Wednesday afternoon, that it's investigating a city employee for possible embezzlement.

A letter was given to FOX 4's Dominga Murray, Naples City Council, the City Manager, and the City Finance Director.

It claims a city worker used a city issued credit card, to spend thousands of your tax dollars to buy items that he used for his personal business.

It also claims the worker re-sold some of the items, and kept the money for himself.

FOX 4 reached out to the city to see if the allegations are legitimate.

In a statement, a spokesperson said, "The city of Naples is aware of allegations related to embezzlement, questionable purchases, and missing items involving a city employee. The city is in the process of finalizing a thorough investigation and exercising appropriate due diligence to ensure all aspects of the matter are addressed."

We are working to get documents that could shed more light on these allegations. As soon as the investigation is complete, FOX 4 will let you know what the city found.