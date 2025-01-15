Naples City Council says Pride Fest can happen, if they host drag shows inside

NAPLES, Fla. — In a 5-2 vote, Naples City Council voted to approve a Naples Pride permit to host Pride Fest in June at Cambier Park, but only if they move drag shows inside.

The application includes hosting drag shows on stage at Cambier Park. However, City Council members said, for a variety of reasons, that they want it inside for adults only.

The City is also charging them nearly triple the amount they paid last year. However, council did not budge on the price tag when talking about the permit.

Council members listened to hours of public comment from people on both sides. Some supported the festival at the park, along with the entertainment. Some did not and, at times, made offensive comments, as said by a council member.

The City quoted them a security price of $44,000, and Soldavini calls that a price tag on free speech.

"We can't take away from our non-profit 501(c)(3) mission that provides services to the community in order to pay for something that isn't based on something that is clear, subjective criteria," said Callhan Soldavini, a Naples Pride board member.

She says they paid about $16,000 last year.

In the council agenda, the City claims they're concerned with a potential of increased security risks related to changes with entertainment in the park. Staff says it might need security not only from Naples Police, but Collier County deputies and other agencies.

During the meeting, the Naples Police Chief said the rate given is not based on anything discriminatory, but instead public safety.

We are working to get word from Naples Pride to see if they will still host the event in June.