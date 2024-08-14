Man punched in the face following Naples car crash

NAPLES, Fla. — An attempt to report a car crash to police ended with one man punching another in the face, according to the Naples Police Department.

According to a report from police, the victim says he and another man were involved in a car accident on Tuesday, August 13th at the 2200 block of 9th Street North.

The victim told the other driver, who police say was at fault, that he was going to report the crash to police.

That's when Osly Moran, 22, punched the victim in the face, police say.

The victim fell to the ground and suffered injuries to his head and lip.

The department says Moran then fled the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital.

Moran turned himself in later that day.

He was arrested for felony battery and leaving the scene of an accident.