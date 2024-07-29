Multiple injured in partial building collapse on 5th Ave South

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Police Department, in coordination with Naples Fire-Rescue Department and Collier County EMS, responded to the report of a partial structural collapse at La Trattoria just before 7pm Sunday night.

The Italian restaurant is 878 5th Avenue South.

Naples PD say the collapse resulted in nine individuals injured, with seven being transported to local area hospitals.

Currently, 5th Avenue South between 9th Street South and 8th Street South will be closed as part of this ongoing and active investigation.

The collapse appears to be isolated to this structure and neighboring buildings are not affected.