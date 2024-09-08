Watch Now
Missing veteran found dead in Picayune Strand

Eduardo Ramierez, 64, has been missing for 10 days
Eduardo Ramirez
Collier County Sheriff's Office
Eduardo Ramirez
NAPLES, Fla. — Missing veteran Eduardo Ramirez, 64, was found dead in Collier County on Saturday.

Ramirez had been missing for 10 days and was last seen traveling in a vehicle near Collier Boulevard and Magnolia Pond Circle the night of August 29th. His vehicle would later be found in a remote area off Beck Boulevard in East Naples.

For days, Collier County Sheriff’s Office, FWC, Forest Service, and others searched for Ramirez. His body was found by FWC, Saturday, a short distance south of the 97 Mile Marker in the Picayune Strand State Forest.

CCSO says the investigation is ongoing but does not appear suspicious.

