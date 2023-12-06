Missing Naples man found dead in water near mangroves

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Police Department says a missing man was found dead in the water near the mangroves on Wednesday afternoon.

50-year-old Jonah Peter Nicosia had been missing since Tuesday night. A family member told police they found Nicosia's car empty in the parking lot at 477 North Road.

Police started searching for Nicosia using ground and air units. They did not find him Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Naples Police and the Collier County Sheriff's Office continued to search everywhere, including in the water. Police say he was found dead around 3:30 p.m. in the water north of North Road.

The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.