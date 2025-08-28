Minneapolis shooter may have family ties in Naples, property records show

NAPLES, Fla. — Neighbors living in the Newscastle neighborhood in Naples say they saw law enforcement officers swarm a condominium shortly after the deadly Catholic school attack in Minneapolis.

The quiet neighborhood is located near Santa Barbara Boulevard and I-75. Neighbors told Fox 4 off camera they saw multiple officers knocking on the door of a unit owned by Mary Grace Westman, property records show.

Mary Grace Westman is the name of the mother of Robin Westman, the individual who police say killed two children and injured 17 others at a Minneapolis Catholic school on Wednesday.

Father Michael Orsi, a prominent Catholic leader in Naples, called the shooting a direct attack on the Catholic faith.

“Any child that gets killed in any way, that loses their life, affects me deeply,” Orsi said.

Orsi described the shooting as both a psychiatric and spiritual crisis, noting the attack occurred during Mass. “This took place in a Catholic church, not just in a school… something Satan hates altogether because it makes God present on Earth,” he explained.

With the suspect dead, the FBI continues to investigate the motive behind the attack.

Minneapolis police said Thursday they have not been able to speak with Westman’s mother, who previously worked at the school.

Neighbors in Naples were reluctant to comment, though one woman said she knew the mother and wished her well.

