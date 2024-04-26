Mini-golf and a movie: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema set to open in Naples' Mercato

NAPLES, Fla. — Southwest Florida continues to grow and something new is brewing in Naples which promises fun for the whole family.

On April 29th, doors will open to Florida's first Alamo Draft Cinema location - which promises scratch food, local drafts, bottomless popcorn, bottomless soda, and all types of movies, and yes mini-golf, all in one location.

This particular cinema is golf-themed, in honor of the City of Naples, and boasts 9 holes in the lobby for the entire family to enjoy.

From documentaries and indie films to fan-favorites and Blockbusters, you can enjoy all types of movies in 4K.

Alamo's founder, Tim League, says coming to the theater should be an "experience" - one he hopes to share with local filmmakers, too.

"We want to make this space available so that if you are a filmmaker, please come talk to us about how we can collaborate."

The new Naples location is Alamo Drafthouse Cinema's 41st location.

The company was founded in 1997 as a mom and pop repertory theater in Austin, TX.

You can find more information here.

