Manatee Middle School student arrested for bringing a knife to school

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office arrested a 13-year-old student for reportedly bringing a knife to school.
Deputies say a student told school administrators the 13-year-old show them the knife. When staff searched the suspect's backpack, they found a fixed-blade knife inside.
Investigators say the student did not threaten anyone with the knife. They were arrested for having a weapon on school property, which is a felony.
A Manatee Middle School student was arrested today after a knife was found in his backpack at school.
"School safety remains our top concern," the sheriff's office said. "If you see something of concern please don’t spread it, report it."
Collier County Public Schools provided Fox 4 with a statement about the incident:
Dear Manatee Middle School Families,
I want to make you aware of something that happened today. A Manatee Middle School student has been arrested after a fixed-blade knife was found in his backpack. Thanks to a fellow student who promptly alerted school officials, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office was immediately notified. After their investigation, detectives have reported that the student did not make any threats against anyone or the school. The situation was resolved quickly and without incident.
Keeping our schools safe is our number one priority. This requires all students and parents staying vigilant and making sure if they see or hear something, they say something.
We appreciate your trust in our school and the dedicated professionals with the CCPS administrative team and law enforcement officials.
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me.
Jay Fike,
Principal, Manatee Middle School