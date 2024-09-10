Manatee Middle School student arrested for bringing a knife to school

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office arrested a 13-year-old student for reportedly bringing a knife to school.

Deputies say a student told school administrators the 13-year-old show them the knife. When staff searched the suspect's backpack, they found a fixed-blade knife inside.

Investigators say the student did not threaten anyone with the knife. They were arrested for having a weapon on school property, which is a felony.

A Manatee Middle School student was arrested today after a knife was found in his backpack at school.

"School safety remains our top concern," the sheriff's office said. "If you see something of concern please don’t spread it, report it."

Collier County Public Schools provided Fox 4 with a statement about the incident: