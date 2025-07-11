NAPLES, Fla. — Luis Alvarez, one of the men praised for helping a family after a shark attack in Boca Grande, pleaded not guilty to driving without a license on Friday. He remains in custody and now faces possible deportation.

Alvarez, 31, appeared virtually in Collier County court, where his attorney David Magilligan waived his arraignment and entered a not guilty plea to one count of driving without a license.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on Luis Alvarez's court appearance:

Man who helped shark attack victim pleads not guilty to driving without license

Court records show Alvarez was arrested for the misdemeanor in Immokalee on June 14 after Collier County deputies say he was driving with his headlights off.

He's been in custody since then and is being held for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Alvarez is originally from Nicaragua.

LCSO. Luis Alvarez was arrested for driving without a license on June 14.

Just three days before his arrest, on June 11, Alvarez was helping the family of Leah Lendel out of the water in Boca Grande following a shark attack that nearly cost the girl her hand.

Fox 4 attempted to contact Alvarez's attorney, and ICE for comment, but have not heard back.

Alvarez is due back in court on Aug. 27.

Fox 4 first broke this story back on June 27 and will continue to follow it as it develops.

RELATED COVERAGE: Man who helped during Boca Grande shark attack facing deportation

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.