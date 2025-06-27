Man who helped during Boca Grande shark attack facing deportation

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A man who put himself in danger to help a family during a shark attack in Boca Grande on June 11 is now facing deportation after being arrested for driving without a license.

Luis Alvarez, 31, was one of three men who rushed to help 9-year-old Leah Lendel and her family after she was attacked by a shark. Leah's hand was nearly severed, but surgeons were able to repair it and she's now recovering.

TGH. X-ray of Leah Lendel's hand.

Just three days after the rescue, on June 14, Alvarez was arrested by the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

According to the police report, deputies pulled him over in Immokalee for driving without headlights. When they discovered he didn't have a license, he was arrested and taken to jail.

Court records show Alvarez is now being held for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"He's a real decent guy, a family guy," said Raynel Lugo, who also helped during the rescue.

Body camera footage from a Lee County Sheriff's Office Deputy who responded to the call shows the three men standing next to the water as Leah was being treated by EMS.

According to Lugo, Alvarez was the first one in the water, trying to scare away the shark and bring Leah's sister to shore.

"He jumped in that area to bring her out when I was assisting Leah," said Lugo. "He went deep underwater, not even caring about the shark. He went really deep. He probably faced the shark."

Max Derinskiy. Leah Lendel was attacked by a shark in Boca Grande on Wednesday.

Alvarez has a court date scheduled for July 9.

