COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after a body was found on his property.

In 2021, a man was reported missing by his family.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation which led them to Michael Allen Pritchard - who lived with the victim. Pritchard admitted to a witness that he shot, killed and later buried the man.

The victim's body was found on Pritchard's property.