Body found in shallow grave; Collier Co. man charged

Collier County Sheriff's Office
Michael Allen Pritchard
Posted at 11:32 AM, Dec 03, 2021
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives arrested a 35-year-old Golden Gate Estates man Friday after the discovery of a body buried on his property.

Michael Allen Pritchard is charged with second-degree murder.

The Collier County Sheriff's office says they received a tip about a missing man, saying Pritchard had confessed to shooting the man and burying the body next to his house.

Detectives searched Pritchard’s home and property and discovered the body of the missing man buried in a shallow grave as described by the witness.

Investigators say Pritchard and the victim knew each other.

