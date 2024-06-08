Man arrested for DUI after high speed chase

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — After high-speed chase along Tamiami Trail East, a man with five prior DUI convictions in Ohio was arrested for DUI, fleeing, and eluding.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office says 50-year-old Alexander Cucu was driving erratically near the Bayshore Road area around 2am. As Cucu continued east, he accelerated to 85 mph near Airport-Pulling Road and then 115 mph in the Lakewood Boulevard area. Deputies says Cucu cut in and out of traffic before veering onto the shoulder, but refused to stop. Cucu reentered the roadway reaching 40 mph, that’s when deputies conducted a pit maneuver at the Treviso Bay Intersection, ending the pursuit. Cucu was charged with DUI fourth or subsequent offense and fleeing and eluding, both are felonies. The passenger in the vehicle was not charged.

Collier County Sheriff's Office

"Thankfully our deputies got this dangerous person off our roads before tragedy could happen," said Sheriff Kevin Rambosk. "People who drive under the influence are endangering not just themselves, but everyone around them."