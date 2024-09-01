Lightning strike injures two people near the Naples Pier

NAPLES, Fla. — As storms moved through the Naples area Saturday night, two people were injured from a lightning strike.

Naples police say they received a rescue call shortly after 6pm in reference to two individuals who were swimming in the gulf near Naples Pier when the strike occurred. Both individuals were transported to an area hospital.

Out of an abundance of caution, Naples police closed the Naples Pier for the rest of Saturday evening.

With Saturday’s strike, 3 individuals have been struck by lightning in the last week in Southwest Florida. Remember when it roars go indoors for your safety. In the US this year, lightning has killed 9 individuals, including 3 in Florida.