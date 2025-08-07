'It will save lives': Collier COUNTY Sheriff’s Office equips all patrol cars with choking rescue devices

NAPLES, Fla. — A lifesaving device, which may have saved a Collier County student from a choking emergency, is now being added to every marked patrol car in the county — thanks to a local donation.

The device, called LifeVac, works by using suction to dislodge blockages from a person’s airway. It’s operated with a simple “place, push, and pull” method.

Thanks to a donation of 400 LifeVacs from the Cassata Foundation and 100 LiveVacs from the device’s inventor, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) will begin equipping all patrol vehicles with the tool. Deputies will also receive immediate training on how to use them.

“Since this device was invented, over 4,000 lives have been saved,” said Rosario Cassata, trustee of the Cassata Foundation. “Choking is the fourth leading cause of death in America, so this is a great apparatus to help save lives."

While the LifeVac is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a medical device, it is not FDA-approved and its safety and effectiveness have not been fully established.

Still, Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said tools like this will make a difference in saving lives.

CCSO reports that first aid tools have helped deputies save 76 lives over the past year.

