NAPLES, Fla. — A group of airport advocates says it is preparing to sue the city of Naples, accusing City Council of passing an "illegal resolution" that could harm the airport’s future growth.

Friends of the Naples Municipal Airport, or FONA, filed a pre-suit notice Wednesday. The group claims a resolution approved in June gives the city too much power over airport projects.

WATCH AS AIRPORT ADVOCATES PREPARE TO CHALLENGE NAPLES IN A NEW LEGAL BATTLE:

"Illegal resolution": Naples airport advocates prepare to sue city over airport control

“The city is plain and simply trying to micromanage the Naples Airport,” said Jose Cabrera, a member of FONA and with the Naples Jet Center.

Under SB 180, a state law passed in June, local governments cannot impose new rules that are more restrictive than what was already in place. FONA argues the city’s resolution directly violates that law.

“It’s a simple and illegal resolution,” Cabrera said. “We’re required to give them a two-week notice, and that’s what we’ve done. We’re giving them the chance to revoke it or void it — whatever they want to do to take it back — and avoid what will be a very costly process for the city of Naples and the taxpayers.”

Earlier this month, Naples joined a class-action lawsuit challenging SB 180, warning that municipalities could face lawsuits like the one now being threatened. At the same time, city leaders have faced pressure from residents concerned about potential airport expansion and increased noise.

In the broader fight for control, state lawmakers have recently floated a bill that would allow voters — rather than City Council — to decide who sits on the Naples Airport Authority board.

“We want safety, and we want a strong economic future for the Naples Airport,” Cabrera said.

The city of Naples said it does not comment on active litigation. City Council is scheduled to meet Sept. 22.