'He thought of others before himself': Naples church holds vigil for beloved member killed in plane crash

NAPLES, Fla. — Saint Finnbarr Catholic Church in Naples held a vigil Thursday night for Ryan Cody, who died in a plane crash near Everglades City on Sunday.

The congregation gathered to share stories and comfort one another as they remembered Cody, who served as the church's business manager and worked with the youth ministry.

"He was a great person," one church member said. "He was always cheerful, always lively."

Friends and colleagues described Cody as someone who put others first and always had a smile for everyone.

"He was always available for everybody, he always had a smile," another congregant said. "He thought of others before himself."

Cody volunteered with the youth ministry, and the youth he mentored felt his impact deeply.

"He brought positivity and light into times that were dark for me, I really appreciated that about him," one teen said.

Another added that Cody "always made it fun, brought the love of God with him and positivity."

The church community is grieving the loss, but said they find comfort in their faith, and despite their sorrow, church members believe Cody is in a better place.

"I just wanna say Ryan, I love ya, look down on us and send us that love, keep it with us, keep warming us with your love," a churchgoer said.

