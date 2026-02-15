Plane found in water near Everglades; search underway

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are responding to a report of a plane in the water in a remote area near either Everglades National Park or the Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 12:49 p.m. A caller reported seeing an aircraft in the water but did not witness the crash itself.

Due to the remote location, deputies do not yet have an exact crash site.

CCSO’s marine unit responded and located one patient. The individual’s condition is currently unclear. Fire rescue and EMS crews are also on scene.

The sheriff’s office aviation unit is in the air searching the surrounding area for any additional people who may be in the water.

The situation remains active, and it is unclear at this time whether another agency will take over the investigation.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.