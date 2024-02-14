FOX 4 INVESTIGATES: BBB issues alert on Naples vacation rental company

NAPLES, Fla. — The Better Business Bureau of West Florida has issued an alert to customers about a Naples-based vacation rental company accused of not paying rental income to homeowners.

The business in question, Live Your Best Life Vacations, LLC, was the subject of a series of special reports by Fox 4 Investigates.

Multiple homeowners claim the business owner, Haley Morad, hasn’t paid them thousands of dollars.

“BBB conducted an investigation based on a recent customer reviews and complaints. Customers allege the business has not paid rental income that is due to owners. As of today’s date, the business has not responded to reviews or complaints,” the BBB put on its website.

“In February 2024, BBB submitted a written request to the company encouraging them to address the pattern of complaints. BBB is awaiting a response.”

The business model is pretty simple.

The homeowners signed a contract with Morad to manage the property and advertise the homes on various rental websites.

Once customers rent the homes, Morad takes a 15% commission, and the rest is set to go to the homeowners.

Since the original report aired, Fox 4 Investigates has spoken to three more homeowners who claim they are owed thousands of dollars.

All told, six different people tell Fox 4 Investigates Morad owes them, collectively, $107,000.

“It’s a shame,” said Tony Nogueras, a homeowner who claims Morad owes him $7,000 in unpaid rent. “Because I think she had the talent and the skill set to operate a very successful rental management business.”

Morad told Fox 4 Investigates in an email she has full documentation to prove her side of the story.

However, as of yet she hasn’t given any information to Fox 4.

She claims she will respond to the BBB on Thursday the 15th.