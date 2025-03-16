FC Naples secures first franchise win against Forward Madison SC

NAPLES, Fla. — After tying in their first ever game last weekend, FC Naples secured their franchise win Saturday night at Paradise Coast Sports complex in Naples.

Team beat Forward Madison SC, 2-0, backed by two goals by striker Karsen Henderlong, both in the first half, in 22nd minute and again in 40th minute.

FC Naples will hit the road for the first time this week, taking on Sarasota Paradise on Tuesday in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Fox 4 is the official broadcast partner of FC Naples, SWFL’s first professional soccer team.