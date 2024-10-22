Elderly Naples couple accused of selling stolen items on eBay; pleads guilty

NAPLES, Fla. — An elderly couple from Naples has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud - each now facing a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

According to a plea agreement, Richard and Gail Murtaugh were stealing merchandise from big box retailers and grocers in Collier and Lee counties. Those items would sell on their eBay store entitled 'dickandgail'.

Investigators say that in 2021 and 2022, the Murtaughs were seen on surveillance video stealing thousands of dollars worth of items, including the following:



personal hygiene products

grooming supplies

nicotine products

teeth whitening

other dental care supplies

over-the-counter medications

The plea agreement states that the couple earned $175,621.31 in profits by eBay for the sale of stolen goods.

In April 2022, the United States Postal Inspection Service issued a warrant at the Murtaugh's home on Isle of Capri in Naples.

Inspectors found thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise which appeared to be the same or similar to the items the Murtaughs were seen stealing from various stores.

The state attorney's office says the Murtaugh's iPads was searched, too.

Investigators say they found pictures on the device that matched the listing pictures of stolen items on the Murtaugh's eBay store.

As part of their guilty pleas, the state attorney's office says the Murtaughs have agreed to forfeit $175,621.31.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

