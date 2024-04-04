Do you have Type 'O' blood? NCH needs you.

COLLIER — NCH says due to high demand, they are in need of type O blood - immediately.

The Community Blood Center's seeing low blood product inventories, due to a sudden increase in demand by area patients.

Donors can give at the following locations:

• At Community Blood Center’s donor center: 1100 Immokalee Road, Naples, FL 34110, located on the first floor of the NCH Business Center. Hours of operation: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, & Friday, 11 a.m. - 7p.m. on Tuesday (closed Wednesday, Saturday, & Sunday). No appointment is necessary.

• On the Bloodmobile: www.givebloodcbc.org

From NCH:

"Donors can safely give blood every 56 days. The minimum age to give blood is 16 with parent present. There is

no upper age maximum. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, should eat prior to giving blood, and must be

well hydrated. Photo ID is required at donation time. The entire process from registration to refreshment takes

about 45 minutes. The actual blood draw only takes approximately 7 minutes. Each pint of donated blood can

save up to 3 lives! Visit www.givebloodcbc.org or call (239) 624-4120 for additional information. All blood products

collected by the Community Blood Center, an affiliate of NCH Healthcare System, remain within the community to

benefit local patients in need."