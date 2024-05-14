Deputies arrest suspected Naples Manor shooter that injured three people

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County deputies arrested the suspected shooter of Sunday night’s triple shooting in Naples Manor.

Around 10:15 p.m. near Sholtz Street and Georgia Avenue, deputies say a fight involving more than 20 people broke out. That’s when the sheriff’s office says 21-year-old Jonathan Martinez shot three people.

They all went to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not clear.

Investigators were able to look at video of the fight, interview witnesses and victims and collect evidence, which led them to believe Martinez was the shooter.

Deputies found Martinez at his home on Georgia Avenue Monday night.

He is facing several felony charges including three counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated assault for allegedly threatening a victim with a gun.

Martinez is currently in the Collier County Jail.