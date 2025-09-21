NAPLES, Fla. — The sun rises over Southwest Florida as Brecc Evans begins another day at the office. His workplace isn't a typical cubicle – but a soccer field where childhood passion turns into a professional career.

WATCH: FC Naples player mic'd up during team practice:

DAY IN THE LIFE: Go behind-the-scenes with FC Naples as team plays first-ever season

Players arrive around 7:30 a.m. before heading to a nearby gym to workout. That's followed by a film session and two-hour practice that involves scrimmage and smaller team drills.

Behind-the-scenes, a lot of people help make it happen. Equipment Manager Gavin Bouldin sets up cones, balls, and agility ladders. Bouldin also ensures the players have clean clothes for practice and games.

"Coaches, the players, front office," Bouldin said. My job is to take something off their plate."

Meanwhile, Athletic Training Aide Rachel Holm works with the players to ensure they're in top physical condition. The staff offers treatments including cupping, heat therapy, and massage techniques. Both players and staff said they have a special relationship.

"The friendship we've had with everybody here," Holm said. "We're a family, and that's the best part of it."

"I feel pretty lucky to be able to do what I do," Evans said.

Professional soccer can be as challenging as it is rewarding. Evans has played on five different teams over the last seven years.

"Every year, you're looking at half or more of the roster, just turnover, turnover, turnover, so it can be very difficult to continue to get contracts," Evans said.

The 26-year-old has been playing soccer since he was four. Last Friday, Evans played in his 170th professional game – the most of anyone on the team.

FC Naples is a USL League 1 expansion team in it's first-ever season. With an 11-5 record, the team is fourth overall in the league. FC Naples players are a little younger than other USL teams, Evans said, which can make them hungrier than the competition.

For Evans, the demanding nature of professional soccer is exactly what keeps him motivated.

"Every single day, it demands the best version of yourself," Evans said.

